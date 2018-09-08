Survey of Gurugram’s Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok to identify green belt encroachments

The district town planner (DTP), enforcement, of Gurugram Ved Prakash Sehrawat will conduct a survey of the green belts and other vacant lands in the city to identify encroachments and plan a demolition drive accordingly.

Concerned junior engineers of the department will head the proposed survey and submit a report to the DTP. The survey will begin next week and will take two weeks to be completed.

The decision to conduct a survey comes a week after the DTP received two complaints, one each from Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok, regarding illegal construction on the green belts, and encroachments of parks, natural drains and abandoned green lands of those areas.

Sehrawat said, “Once we get details of the green belts and other abandoned plots of the colonies, along with the illegal structures and encroachments in those areas, we will serve show cause notices and initiate action. The issue is serious, as I have received complaints regarding illegal structures, one at a park in Sushant Lok-1 and the other one on a green belt at Palam Vihar. I have asked my staff to verify the complaints and submit a report.”

A group of residents of Sushant Lok-1 have appealed to the councillor of the area Arti Yadav to remove a building constructed illegally at a park in Block-E.

“I have received complaints of an illegal construction of a milk booth at a park by residents of the same colony. I have stopped the construction work. I will report matter to the DTP,” said Arti.

Another group of residents in favour of the milk booth called the construction justified.

SP Tyagi, a resident of E Block, said, “Booth construction is not illegal as the land was allotted by the residents’ welfare association in 2015. I have lodged a police complaint against those people who are attempting to demolish such structures.”

Ansal API, the developer of Sushant Lok and Palam Vihar, has not given any permission for construction.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 05:24 IST