Sushant Lok 1 residents remain without electricity for 20 hours, plan protest

Residents in Block C of Sushant Lok-1 spent more than 20 hours in the dark after at least three transformers broke down around 10.30pm on Tuesday. They have now decided to stage a protest on Thursday morning against the power distribution agency, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), for failing to prevent frequent snags in the area.

Residents said transformers at separate locations were damaged on Tuesday night due to fires and cable faults, and power was restored only around 5pm on Wednesday. “For many residents, Tuesday night was terrible. We are going to stage a protest on Wednesday morning at Flyer Park near Sushant Arcade,” Vishnu Khanna, a resident, said.

According to area councillor Arti Yadav, Block C is estimated to house 15,000 people, about half the population of Sushant Lok 1, which was developed by Ansal API in the 1980s. “Block C houses more than half the residents of Sushant Lok 1, and it still the worst hit in terms of power cuts. Residents are upset and we have decided to hold a protest on Thursday,” Yadav said.

On May 14 this year, around 250 houses in Block C spent 17 hours without electricity after a transformer blast. On April 19, around 300 houses at the block had no power for 12 hours for the same reason. Residents said at least five transformers have broken down in the last two weeks in the block, leading to power cuts that lasted several hours. There are a total of 15 transformers in Block C.

Rashmi Mahajan, a resident, said, “We are facing massive power cuts, tripping, fluctuations, everyday. We fail to understand why the government cannot resolve our problem.”

The DHBVN collects electricity bills from residents of Sushant Lok 1 as it has alloted electricity meters directly to residents (and continues to allot new electricity connections). But it does not repair the infrastructure because the developer has not transferred electricity maintenance to it, DHBVN officials said.

KC Aggarwal, superintending engineer, DHBVN, said, “Electricity bills and maintenance of electricity infrastructure are two separate issues. DHBVN collects bills because it directly supplies electricity to residents here, but the developer has yet to official transfer infrastructure maintenance to the DHBVN.”

He further said, “Since the colony has now been taken over by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the transfer of electricity infrastructure maintenance is in process, and will happen over the next three to four months. However, we allotted six new transformers to Sushant Lok two weeks ago to improve electricity distribution in this summer, as we are aware of the issue.”

A private agency, Pro Facility Services Private Limited (Profac), had been maintaining civic and electricity infrastructure till February this year when the MCG took over the colony.

Sumit Bhatia, RWA president, said, “We want DHBVN to maintain electricity infrastructure for Sushant Lok as the colony has been transferred from the builder to the MCG. DHBVN gives electricity infrastructure maintenance facility to sectors developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran against electricity bills. Then why not to us? We blame DHBVN for the trouble we are facing.”

