Suspect in Pataudi murders accused of abducting uncle

The main accused in the murder of four people of a family, including a one-year-old girl, in Pataudi on August 29 was also accused of abducting his maternal uncle from Delhi in 2016, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer privy to details of the case said Pataudi murder accused Suresh also has a 2016 case, filed in Delhi, against him, accusing him of abducting his uncle, who has been missing for the past two years, police said.

The police officer said that the missing person’s wife had filed the case against Suresh at the Mehrauli police station in Delhi. The Gurugram Police came to know about the case while looking for his previous criminal involvement in the Pataudi investigations.

“The man who went missing was his mother’s brother and the police do not know what happened to him,” the officer said.

While the Gurugram Police said that there was no progress in the abduction case, the local police in Mehrauli could not furnish the details of the case on Wednesday in absence of the FIR number.

“While investigating the case (Pataudi murder), the police checked with Delhi Police to know if Suresh had any criminal history and found out about the abduction case. As his uncle has been missing for two years, we believe he might be behind it,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Another police officer also confirmed the development said that Suresh was working as a taxi driver in Delhi when the abduction case was registered.

On August 29, Manish Gaur (28), his wife Pinky (23) and his mother Phoolwati (62) were found dead at their house in Brijpura village, Pataudi. While Gaur and his mother were stabbed, Pinky was found hanging. Gaur’s one-year-old daughter, who had suffered a head injury, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Gurugram Police had earlier said that Suresh is related to the murdered family and was seen near the house on the day of the crime. Police had registered a case of murder under Section 302 against unidentified persons.

A special investigation team is investigating the case, but no arrest has been made as yet.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 05:01 IST