Suspecting her of cheating, auto driver stabs ‘partner’

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and stabbed by her live-in partner on Thursday morning at IFFCO Chowk, as he suspected that she was cheating on him, the police said.

The woman was rushed to Civil Hospital and on Friday, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The man, identified as Madan Kumar, a resident of Panipat, was arrested from his rented accommodation on Thursday and produced before the court on Friday. He has been sent to Bhondsi jail for 14 days, said police.

A case under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code was registered at the Sector 18 police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, who works as a dancer with a club on MG Road, is a Delhi resident and had recently rented a room in Sukhrali near IFFCO Chowk, where she used to stay with her partner, an autorickshaw driver. The police said that the woman stayed at the accommodation for two days a week.

On Thursday, around 7.45am, the woman was standing near a petrol pump when Kumar reached the spot and started shouting and abusing her.

“He suspected that the woman was cheating on him and allegedly started assaulting her after asking her why she hadn’t told him that she would be coming to Gurugram. She later told us that she had come to meet a friend, but had lied to him that she was in Delhi,” said assistant sub-inspector Devi Charan, investigating officer, Sector 18 police station.

According to the police, Kumar fished out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the woman in the stomach. He also picked up a brick from the road and hit her on the head.

“He was enraged, as he thought that his partner was cheating on him. He was told by one of his friends that the woman was in town and he saw her with another man, standing near an autorickshaw stand adjacent to the petrol pump. Kumar reached there, created a ruckus and attacked the woman,” said Charan.

The woman’s friend, identified as Ravi Kumar, who was at the spot, tried to intervene but the suspect allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. The friend took the woman to the hospital, after the suspect fled, and informed the police control room. No passerby came forward to help them, the police said.

The woman is still unfit to get her statement recorded, the police said on Friday.

