SUV, gold, cash robbed from family at gunpoint in Haryana farmhouse

A group of four to five thieves held a family and their friends at gunpoint and stole from them an SUV, gold ornaments, cash and four mobile phones at a farmhouse in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. The accused then locked all the six victims in a room before escaping.

The accused who barged into the farmhouse had covered their faces, said a police officer privy to the case. An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station under section 379B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and several sections of Arms Act. The accused are yet to be identified or arrested.

Around 12.05 am on Sunday, Jitendra Thakran, 45, a property dealer, his wife, two friends and two servants were at the farmhouse, when four to five men barged into the house, police said.

Thakran, a resident of sector 46, who has been renting the farm for nine years, said that the accused assualted them and tied up one of his friends with a muffler.

He told police that the accused then snatched his wallet which had around Rs45,000 and also a key to his SUV, which was parked on the farmhouse’s porch. He said that his wallet had some important documents as well.

He said that the accused also snatched his wife’s purse and his friend’s wallet which had around Rs 13,000 and Rs 10,000. The accused also stole a gold chain and two rings from Thakran’s friend.

“The accused also threatened that they would kill them if they told about this to anyone, locked them in a room and escaped. Later, some other family who was staying at a different building in the farm noticed them and set them free,” the police officer said.

The police said that they were trying to obtain CCTV footage to identify the accused, but they were yet to find anyone.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:28 IST