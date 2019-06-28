Swaraj India to contest assembly polls in Haryana

The Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Thursday announced that the party will enter poll fray in Haryana by contesting all the 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons, Yadav said the party has been allotted whistle as the election symbol and will contest the assembly polls on the issues of agrarian distress, unemployment, corruption, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Haryana’s politics is run by people serving jail terms or those taking orders from criminals.

“We are here to change the grammar of state politics by bringing citizen-centric issues to the forefront,” Yadav said.

Instead of coming up with a manifesto of empty promises and false claims, the Swaraj India will issue an ‘Imanpatra’ with concrete policy proposals,said Yadav.

On the issue of increased liquor consumption in the state, Yadav said they are against blanket ban on liquor consumption.

“But we will make it mandatory that the consent of women in itis takenbefore a liquor shop is set up in the vicinity of a village,” he said.

Yadav said, “The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey shows that Haryana has the highest number of unemployed youth in the country. We will ensure that the stipend is granted to the unemployed educated youth in the state,” he said.

