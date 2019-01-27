Swine flu count up to 26 in Gurugram, eight new cases reported in 3 days

The number of swine flu cases continues to rise in Gurugram, with the count touching 26 on Saturday. According to health department officials, eight new positive cases of the H1N1 influenza were reported from the district between Thursday and Saturday.

District malaria officer Dr Jai Bhagwan Jatain said all the positive cases are of the type C H1N1 virus this season. Type A and B of the virus have symptoms such as common cold and do not require hospitalisation, but type C can cause a dip in blood pressure, pneumonia and difficulty in breathing and requires immediate hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, 108 suspected cases of the flu have been reported from various parts of the city so far. A case of the influenza is ‘suspected’ when patients with long-lasting symptoms of swine flu are tested for the disease but the results come out negative. However, they are still made to go through the medical routine. According to the health department, 22 more people from outside the district are being treated here for the flu.

Health workers of the health department and the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have started conducting awareness drives to make sure no case goes undetected. “Active case finding is being carried out by a team of multi-purpose health workers and nurses. Once a case of swine flu is reported, around 50 houses near the patient’s house are checked to find if anyone else has contracted the H1N1 virus,” said Dr Brahmdeep Sandhu, chief medical officer, MCG, adding that the city’s residents should ensure cleanliness around themselves so that the infection doesn’t spread.

Residents have also been advised to consult a doctor as soon as they show symptoms and to not take medication without consultation.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 10:49 IST