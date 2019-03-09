Swine flu toll at 5 in Gurugram, doctors expect fewer cases in summer

Two people succumbed to complications arising from swine flu this month, officials of the health department confirmed on Friday, adding that the number of deaths due to the flu this year has reached five.

According to officials, a 48-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman died after suffering from bilateral pneumonia, an infection of the tiny air sacs in both lungs, which is caused by H1N1 influenza, earlier this month.

“The two residents were undergoing treatment at different private hospitals in the city, where they succumbed to the complications,” said Dr Jai Bhagwan Jatain, district malaria officer.

He added that reports from the laboratories that arrived on Friday confirmed the same. Earlier, in January, three residents had died of the flu.

As many as 140 cases of H1N1 influenza have been reported in the district till date this year, taking it to a three-year high. This number was six in 2017 and nine in 2016.

More than 200 suspected cases of the disease have been reported so far this year, officials said.

Swine flu or H1N1 is caused by a particular strain of influenza A virus. A throat swab and culture test is performed to determine the presence of H1N1. As per the directions of the health department, both private and government hospitals are required to collect swab samples of patients and send them to the health department, which forwards them to a lab for testing.

A case of swine flu is only confirmed by the district health department only after receiving a confirmation from the lab, which takes about 24 to 48 hours for testing.

However, doctors said the number of swine flu cases is on the decline now that the day temperature has risen by more than five degrees in the last 10 days.

“In the past week, there has been a 40% decline in the number of cases. I would earlier receive about seven patients every day, but now, the number has reduced to two or three,” said Dr Manish Gupta, a city-based pulmonologist. He added that he expects the number to reduce further in the coming days.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:10 IST