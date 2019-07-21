System to track black carbon aerosol set up in Haryana

To keep a check on the black carbon in atmosphere, a Black Carbon Aerosol Measurement system was set up in the department of agricultural meteorology here at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) in the presence of vice-chancellor KP Singh, and Indian meteorological department’s director general KJ Ramesh.

During the occasion a memorandum of understanding was also signed for strengthening the relationship between India meteorological department (IMD) and CCSHAU.

While talking to media persons, KJ Ramesh said, “Black carbon is a short-lived climate pollutant in the atmosphere which is very harmful.This climate has direct and indirect impact on agriculture. It also affects rain along with the construction of clouds.”

He added that there is a plan to set up a Black Carbon Aerosol Measurement Centre at district level, which will get the accurate data of black carbon with the help of which the government will be able to plan for its reduction.”

“There are many reasons behind the existence of black carbon in the atmosphere which is generally known as pollution from vehicles, burning of crop residue or pollution from factories. The equipment will able to tell about the exact carbon in the air and the government can plan according to the data,” KJ Ramesh added.

While talking with HT, head of Agriculture and Meteorology department, Madan Lal Khichar said, “Black Carbon Aerosol Measurement system will capture the record through its filters and will give exact figure about the carbon present in the air or atmosphere. The data will be shared with the government and higher authorities according to the daily basis. However, the agriculture university and IMD is also planning to bring new system which will tell the farmers that how much rain, prediction of thunderstorm and hails will be in the university soon. Research on this direction is on-going.”

On this occasion, vice-chancellor KP Singh told that Black Carbon Aerosol Measurement system has been established with the help of India Meteorological Department. This automated device will be able to measure the presence of black carbon in the air, which can be used to influence the impact of air pollution on agriculture. He said that black carbon spread from fuels, wood and other industrial units and fuels emitted from vehicles, which increase the heat of the atmosphere and have negative effects on crops. He also said that black carbon affects crops and humans as well as animals indirectly.

