Techie arrested for raping doctor on pretext of marriage

A 25-year-old engineer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on multiple occasions over the last two years after promising to marry her, police said. The woman is a doctor at a private hospital in Delhi.

According to the police, the woman knew the suspect from school and they had been in touch for the last 10 years.“The woman said that the suspect established an intimate relationship with her on the pretext of marriage,” Shamsher Singh, ACP, said.

On Thursday, when the woman asked him about the proposal, he allegedly assaulted her and threatened her.

“The woman informed her father following which they approached the police on Friday,” Singh said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 02:46 IST