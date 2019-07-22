Teen among 4 dead in hit-and-run accidents in Gurugram

Four people were killed in separate hit-and-run cases in the city on Saturday. In July, till Sunday, at least 15 people have been killed in hit-and run accidents in Gurugram.

In the first case, a truck ran over Poonam, 38, and her son Shiv, 14, who were standing by the roadside near Bilaspur Chowk, about 28km from the city. Police said that while the woman and her son died on the spot, her husband, who was sitting on his motorcycle beside them, fractured his leg. They were residents of Pathredi village.

“The husband was sitting on his motorcycle, while the woman and her son were standing next to him. Suddenly, the truck came and hit them,” assistant sub-inspector Ashok, Bilaspur police station said.

The passersby succeeded in halting the truck, apprehended its driver, 26-year-old Aarif of Mewat, and handed him over the police. He was booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (act endangering life), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage). He was produced before a district court and granted bail.

In the second incident, a 29-year-old woman was killed after a tractor allegedly hit the scooter she was riding pillion on, near CRPF Chowk, on Saturday around 10am.

Divyanshi Verma, the deceased, was a resident of Rattan Garden, Sector 7 and worked at a private garments company.

“When the tractor hit their scooter, the woman fell and was crushed under the tractor’s wheel. The man who was riding the scooter suffered minor injuries. The bystanders stopped the tractor, but the driver managed to run away,” sub-inspector Satpal, Sector 5 police station said.

Police said that the victims were rushed to Medanta hospital, Sector 38 where the woman succumbed to her injuries. A case was registered against the suspect under relevant IPC sections.

In the third incident, a 28-year-old pedestrian died after a motorcycle allegedly hit him near Sidhrawali Flyover on Friday.

The deceased, Harish Chand, was a native of Amethi in UP and was staying in Sidhrawali village. He used to work at a private company in the city.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10.30pm when the deceased was walking on a road.

ASI Mahesh of the Bilaspur police station said, “The man was hit by a motorcycle. Police have the number of the motorcycle. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

Police said within minutes they rushed Harish to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him “dead on arrival”.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC.

