Teen drowns in Dhankot canal while trying to save his friend

A 16-year-old boy drowned and died in a canal near Dhankot village on Friday morning while trying to save his friend. The police said the boy, identified only by his first name Dishant, had told his family that he was going to the school, but instead went to the canal for a dip with six of his friends.

Dishant’s body was recovered from the canal around 8pm after a 10-hour-long joint search and rescue operation by the police and the fire department.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9am, when a friend of Dishant’s jumped in the canal, which had about 10 to 12 feet of water in it. When his friend started to drown, the deceased, who was a student of class 11 in a government school of Farrukhnagar, jumped in to save him despite not knowing how to swim.

The police said that Dishant probably jumped in thinking he would be able to save his friend, but started to drown as well. The other children raised an alarm for help and called the villagers, who were able to pull out the boy who had jumped in first with the help of a long stick, but Dishant could not be rescued.

“The police was informed around 9.30am. Dishant’s body was recovered a few metres away from where had drowned in the canal,” Rajindra Park station house officer Rohtash said.

Sector 37 fire station officer Pankaj Prashar said the fire station received a rescue call at 10.30am and a fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot.

According to the police, Dishant was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The post-mortem examination would be conducted on Saturday. “We informed the boy’s parents with the help of his friends. His bag was found next to the canal,” Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

