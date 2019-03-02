Teen held for role in ‘road repair shooting’

A Class-12 student was arrested in connection with a case involving the shooting of a 32-year-old man over a dispute over pooling in money to repair a road in Naharpur Rupa village, the police said on Friday. The victim’s condition is said to be out of danger. The main accused, his neighbour, is still on the run, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Rahul, aged 19, on late Thursday night near Rajiv Chowk, said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime). The accused was sent to a day’s police custody by a city court on Friday.

“Rahul told us that on Wednesday, his neighbour, Lovely, asked him to give him a lift. They went to Deepak’s (the victim) house, where Lovely fired at Deepak and asked Rahul to ride away from the spot,” said Raj Kapoor, assistant sub-inspector(ASI), who is the investigation officer in the case.

“About six months ago, Deepak and other villagers were collecting money for repairing a road int he village but the main accused, Lovely, refused to contribute. This had led to an altercation between them, the police said,” said Dalbir Singh, station house officer of the Sadar Police Station.

The SHO said that they don’t as to why Lovely chose to attack Deepak six months after the initial fight.

An FIR was registered under Section 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Police Station.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 05:11 IST