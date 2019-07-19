Tehsildar to face action for executing EWS flat registry

The district administration has recommended the state government to take action against a tehsildar for allegedly registering a flat built for the economically weaker section (EWS) before the end of the lock-in period.

This is in contravention to an order issued by chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar last year.

As per the town and country planning rules, it is mandatory for private developers to build EWS flats for the underprivileged in their respective townships and group housing societies, and allot these flats through an open draw in presence of officials.

Khattar had signed off on an order last August, during a meeting in the city, prohibiting revenue officials from executing a sale deed for the allottees so that they do not sell their flats for at least five years after getting possession.

While chairing the district grievance committee meeting on August 4, 2018, Khattar received complaints of tehsildars undertaking sale deeds of EWS flats, upon which he ordered them not to do so thereon. The CM’s order was recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

The DC’s recommendation said, “Dalbir Singh Duggal, posted as Badshahpur tehsildar, has been found guilty of violating the CM’s order by undertaking sale deed (registration) of an EWS flat in Gurugram. Action against him as per Haryana Civil Services Rule can be initiated.”

After receiving a complaint against Singh last November, an inquiry was conducted by the additional deputy commissioner’s office and he was found guilty of the violation.

“In an inquiry by the ADC office, he has been found guilty of violating CM order,” said DC Amit Khatri.

A week after CM’s order, Singh, on August 16, 2018, had undertaken registration of an EWS flat at Sispal Vihar Sector 48 (Sohna Road), said complainant Ramesh Yadav, an RTI activist who had raised the issue during the district grievance committee meeting, being chaired by Khattar.

“There are six tehsildars in Gurugram district. We got to know about the violation through RTI and we immediately filed a complaint with the DC office. The action has come almost nine months later. We demand suspension of the tehsildar that will send across a message for all other tehsildars not to do such illegal acts,” said Yadav.

However, Singh denied these allegations.

“We have no written instructions that we cannot execute the sale deed of EWS flats within five years of the lock-in period. I have not violated any rule or order of the chief minister’s,” Singh said.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:01 IST