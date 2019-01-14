Temperature to fall further in next couple of days in Gurugram, expect more chill

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram is likely to experience a drop in temperature over the next couple of days, accompanied by shallow fog.

The minimum temperature is expected to fall to 6° Celsius from the current average of 8° Celsius. The maximum temperature would also drop further. It is likely to settle around 19°-20° Celsius after Monday.

“The city experienced a steady wind due to a Western Disturbance, which led to a marginal increase in temperature on Sunday. The next few days, however, will see a dip in the mercury. There is a possibility of moderate fog on Monday, after which shallow fog will persist for the next two days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), IMD, said.

The city experienced shallow fog on Sunday morning keeping the visibility in the 200- to 300-metre range. Moderate fog is expected today (Monday), Met officials said. As per the IMD forecast, the city is expected to see foggy mornings with clear skies for the week after which the temperature is likely to rise once again.

“A western disturbance is predicted around January 18. The activity will start from Jammu and Kashmir, and cause rain and snow in the region and Himachal. However, that will be largely limited to the hilly region. In the plains, the temperature is likely to rise due to the rain,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality worsened since Friday despite high temperatures, possibly because of light rain in parts of Haryana.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin, the Air Quality Index (AQI) value on Sunday was in the ‘very poor’ category at 324 for PM2.5 particles (the city’s primary pollutant), a significant increase from Friday’s AQI of 196. On Sunday, PM2.5 concentrations touched 303 ug/m3 according to the monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. Meanwhile, Delhi, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad also reported ‘severe’ air quality, surpassing the 400-mark on the AQI bulletin.

