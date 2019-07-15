Ten booked for assaulting and threatening two men in Gurugram

At least 10 men were booked on Saturday for allegedly threatening and assaulting two men in Mollahera village of Sector 22. Police said that the condition of the two men is stable.

According to the police, Kuldeep Yadav and his uncle, Virender Singh alias Billu, businessmen and residents of Mollahera village, were beaten up. The prime accused is a relative of the victims’.

The incident took place on Friday around 2.30pm, when the prime accused called Singh, asking to meet him.

“When my uncle reached the spot, at least 10 men, sitting in two cars, were already waiting with our relative. Subsequently, they began beating him. When I heard the sounds of the fight, I ran out of my house to rescue my uncle and was attacked by the men with sticks. My relative aimed a gun at me and told me to not to intervene. When my uncle tried to call the police, he broke his cellphone. The men snatched ₹50,000 cash from him,” Yadav said in his first information report (FIR).

He added that he sustained injuries to his eye, back and hips and his uncle’s right hand was fractured. Police said that the two men were rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital in Block F of Palam Vihar, and their condition is said to be stable.

Jaibir, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar police station, said, “The accused men are yet to be arrested. The preliminary probe suggests that they had a family dispute. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Palam Vihar police station.

