Tender awarded for new sewage line in C1 block of Palam Vihar

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Friday finally awarded to a contractor the work to set up an additional sewage line to fix the lingering sewage overflow problem in the service lane of C1 Block, Palam Vihar.

The move comes after 18 of the 25 families living along this service lane — fed up with the problems of waterlogging and sewage overflow—moved to other places in May-June last year, vacating their houses. The remaining families, meanwhile, have had to confine themselves to their homes every time it rains.

The service lane of C-1 Block is approximately 600 metres long and is flanked by the Rewari-Gurgaon railway line, also known as Bajghera railway crossing, on one end and meets the Palam Vihar-Ashok Vihar road at Krishna Chowk on the other.

According to a GMDA official, the problem in the existing sewage line of 1,000 mm has to be fixed by laying a parallel 600 metre sewage line of 600mm.

The work on the additional sewage line, which is likely to start next Thursday, will be completed within a month, officials said, adding that the cost of the project is approximately Rs 25 lakh.

“Sewer in the 1,000mm line flows from the railway line to meet our master sewer line at Krishna Chowk. A year ago, this 1,000 mm sewer line, which was falling in alignment of the flyover being constructed on Delhi-Rewari railway track at Bajghera crossing, was relaid incorrectly by a PWD contractor,” GMDA superintending engineer Rajesh Bansal said.

PWD executive engineer Narender Yadav said, “PWD and GMDA are working together to resolve the problem.”

Nihar Mishra, a resident who left his house last May, said, “We want to return. We are waiting for GMDA and PWD to fix waterlogging in the service lane and complete construction of the flyover.”

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 03:36 IST