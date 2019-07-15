Tension in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar after pieces of carcass found

At least two pieces of an animal carcass were found in front of the shops near a mosque in Sadar Bazar on Sunday morning. Police said that the examination of the pieces suggested that the carcass was that of a buffalo.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 7am when shopkeepers in the area called the police control room and complained about the meat. They were lying in front of a lens and optics shop and an eatery.

Tejpal Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Arjun Nagar police post, said, “Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the call from the shopkeepers. There were around two pieces of animal meat found in front of the shops. They were taken to a veterinary hospital for an examination.”

Police said that the examination report suggested that the pieces were the upper jaw and lower jaw of a buffalo.

After checking multiple CCTV cameras installed near the spot, police found in one footage that a dog had carried the pieces around 2.45am on Sunday.

“The pieces were carried by a dog. There was no law and order issue in the area. None of the shopkeepers has filed a police complaint,” Singh said.

Rajiv Nagpal, the owner of the lens and optics shop, said that the shopkeepers found the pieces around 7am and contacted the police. “The police reached the spot immediately. There was no incident of communal tension in the area.”

