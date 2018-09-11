The Gurugram school that has one class for 96 students

Lack of space and a crumbling building have forced the students of the Government Senior Secondary School in Islampur village in Sector 38 out of their classrooms. They are being taught in the open now with water seeping through cracked portions of the ceiling. The school, which is more than 50 years old, has 579 children studying in Classes 6 to 12.

When a Hindustan Times team visited the school on Monday, students were being taught in Class 6-C where the ceiling had cracks. Three different classes were taking place outside, on the courtyard, due to dearth of classrooms.

School principal Kanwal Nain said the school had complained to the education department and there were plans to demolish the building and build a new one in its place.

“The building is very old and we have informed the education department about the need for better infrastructure. The school building will be demolished to build a new one. We are getting the layout of the proposed building finalised and work should begin soon,” said Nain.

The school, which has only six classrooms, is catering to 579 students across 17 sections.

The school has an empty space behind the current premises where the new building is likely to come up.

Ram Kumar, a village resident who closely works with the school, said the school was in dire need of classrooms.

“The classes are not enough to cater to all the students. More and more children from the village are joining the school every year. The school is left with no choice but to hold the classes in the open. The situation becomes more problematic during monsoons,”said Kumar.

Principal Nain said that the school had filed an application requesting that the school be allowed to operate in two shifts.

“We filed an application on July 27. No action has been taken on the application so far. It would greatly help us if the request is accepted and we are given approval to hold classes in two batches,” said Nain.

Despite repeated attempts, district education officer Dinesh Shastri couldn’t be reached for a comment.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 05:10 IST