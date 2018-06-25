They hit me with beer bottles, put sand in mouth, says man robbed of Rs 10k by colleagues

For Pradeep Kumar, a night out with colleagues after work turned into a nightmare on Friday. The 33-year-old landed in the hospital with a head injury, after he was allegedly assaulted with beer bottles and robbed off Rs 10,000 in cash.

The Gurugram resident, who works with a cable TV service provider in Pataudi, was allegedly attacked and robbed by three of his colleagues. The incident is reported to have taken place between 11pm and midnight Friday. Police said the men were drinking in a field.

“They hit me on the head with beer bottles. They even put sand in my mouth so that I would not be able to scream. They also took Rs 10,000 from my pocket,” Kumar said, adding that the attack was completely unprovoked.

Kumar, who was left in the field by his colleagues, was helped by two local men who called his brother. Kumar’s brother took him to a local hospital, from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram, where he is recuperating.

Head constable Uday Veer, who is the investigating officer the case, said that Kumar had told police that he had consumed alcohol with the accused colleague and his medical examination also confirmed it. But Kumar denied being drunk.

“They started drinking, but I did not drink. After a while, I told them that I wanted to go home and soon after that my colleague hit me,” Kumar said.

Though an FIR was registered on Saturday, the police are yet to make any arrests.