This 13-year-old’s podcast has Gurugram residents reminisce about their teenage

“What was it like when you were 13 years old?” is a question that has older residents of Gurugram looking back on a time when they were young, when technology did not permeate all aspects of life and they waited to watch their favourite shows on television.

Putting the question to older residents of the city is 13-year-old Arushi Gupta, a resident of DLF-4, who holds a podcast, on the lines of an online radio show, on the subject.

In a city that is still finding its way in terms of podcast audience and revenue, Gupta is probably one of the youngest entrants to explore this medium. Through her show, she gets people to talk about their teenage years.

Divya Devpriya, a 43-year-old IT specialist in the city, in her interview with Gupta last December, spoke of turning 13 in Bhopal and discovering the pop culture and Madonna. “When I was 13 back in 1989, we only had three electronic devices at my home – an oven, a landline phone and a box-like television,” she told Gupta on the podcast, barely able to hide her amusement.

Devpriya said she sent the podcast to her mother who was also transported to the older times. “After my interview, I started discovering more about podcasts in India and am an avid listener now," she said.

Gupta, who turned 13 in September 2018 and a student of Class 8 in The Shri Ram School, Aravalli, wanted to try a new and creative hobby, and at the same time, gain tips on how best she can live her teen years. “I was watching a show in which the protagonist leaves his full-time job to start a podcasting company. I had always been camera-shy, so blogging wasn’t an option. No one could judge me through podcasts,” she said, with a smile.

So far, Gupta has published three interviews – with five more in the works – of city residents who are experts in their respective fields. Each episode is about 30 to 45 minutes long and has garnered around 100 views in less than a month.

Gupta uses her personal computer, a microphone and basic audio editing software to record her interviews and piece together the final product. She operates an Instagram handle with the same name as her podcast and has received feedback on it, not only from teenagers but people of all ages.

While podcasts in cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai are coming into their own and are gaining increasing viewership, Gurugram is yet to explore the industry, said podcast experts and listeners. “There are only a couple of people into podcasting in the city. It is refreshing to see a 13-year-old experiment with the medium,” said Bijay Gautam, a podcast coach based in Gurugram.

In her next episodes, Gupta’s talks will feature Soumi Dattagupta, a medical writer and a dancer, Madhu Naithani, a theatre artist and a Kuchipudi dancer, and Disha Mullick, a member of a rural women media platform.

While Gupta said she has had a lot to learn from the people she has interviewed for her podcast, she came to the conclusion that childhood back then was better spent outdoors. “Every story involves them doing something outdoors. What a contrast it is from today’s world,” she said.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:32 IST