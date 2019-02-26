Three arrested after six years for killing Gurugram doctor

The police on Monday said it had solved a six-year-old murder case with the arrest of three persons, who had allegedly shot dead a doctor outside his clinic in Sohna, the police said on Monday.

“The victim, Dr Maha Singh, was shot dead in August 2012 by the accused, following instructions from a village sarpanch, who was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with the doctor’s wife,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime) Shamsher Singh said. The sarpanch is still at large, ACP Singh said.

An FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sohna Sadar police station in 2012. The accused have been identified as Rizwan, Vikram and Jaideep, all of whom are in their early thirties and hail from Ganaur in Sonipat.

On February 20, Rizwan, was arrested from Sonipat on the basis of a tipoff and sent to police custody for four days. The police said that his questioning led to the arrest of the two other accused.

While Rizwan was involved in cases of robbery and those pertaining to the Arms Act, Vikram was allegedly involved in an attempt-to-murder case in Sonipat, said Satender Rawan, in-charge of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sohna that made the arrests.

“The case was transferred to us two months ago and we arrested Rizwan from Sonipat after receiving a tip-off.

Our teams are conducting raids in Sonipat to arrest the sarpanch and we are working with the Sonipat police on the case,” Sohna crime investigation agency in-charge Rawan said.

The police said that the sarpanch and deceased’s wife belonged to Ahir Majra village in Sonipat and were allegedly involved in an extramarital affair.

“The doctor had been married for about two years and had an eight-month-old son, when he was shot dead while he was closing his clinic in Sohna,” said Dinesh Kumar, sub-inspector. The doctor was 35 years old, when he was murdered. Police said there was no evidence indicating the involvement of Maha Singh’s wife in the murder.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 05:39 IST