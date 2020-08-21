Three buildings tilt dangerously after heavy rain, owners asked to demolish structures

gurugram

At least three residential buildings in the city, developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), have tilted dangerously after being battered by two days of heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The owners of these buildings have been asked to demolish these structures at their own cost and HSVP on Friday also formed a committee to probe the reasons for the structural failure of these buildings and make recommendations to prevent such happenings in the future.

Around 30 families living in houses alongside these structures have been forced to vacate their homes and take shelter with family and friends, said residents’ associations. Notices to the owners of these buildings were issued on Thursday by the authority telling them to demolish their structures.

A visit to the location of these three buildings on Friday revealed that the structures had been constructed on smaller plots measuring between 60 square yard and 140 square yard. Two of the structures are located in sector 47 and 46 and are still under construction. The third, located in sector 27, was completed only five months ago and five families lived as tenants in the building

All three structures have an empty plot adjacent to them where heavy waterlogging had taken place during the two days of the rain that could have led to the weakening of the base of the building. However, officials privy to the matter said that structural defects also contributed to the damage, apart from rainwater playing its part.

In sector 27, the four-storey building and the stilt built on a 100 square yard plot was prevented from collapse on Thursday itself, after neighbours and local residents joined hands and brought large iron girders themselves and placed these strategically to support the leaning structure. “We came to the spot around 7am and after seeing the tilt immediately decided to place heavy girders on the sidewalls. It was also ensured that within an hour the five tenant families living in the building evacuated the place. A crane was called and we spent money ourselves so that there is no accident,” said Rajesh Khangwal, a local resident and a civil contractor.

Six girders were purchased by local residents from Sadar Bazar and these were improvised and fixed on the side of building, which cost them around Rs 60,000, said Khangwal.

Jalender Yadav, who lives in an adjacent building, said that he had vacated his house in the morning itself as he feared that the structure will collapse. “I had asked the owner in the past to rectify structural defects that happened during construction. A thorough probe needs to be done and this structure should be pulled down immediately,” he said.

Rohtash Bedi, a local leader, who was on the spot, added that apart from severe waterlogging, structural defects caused the tilting. “Around 10 to 12 families have been affected and have shifted to other places,” he said.

A similar incident also happened in sector 47, where a residential structure being built on a 60 sq yard plot tilted dangerously on Thursday after which HSVP officials and local police rushed to the spot.

Virender Tyagi, former president of sector 47 RWA who went to the spot, said that poor construction practices coupled with waterlogging in an adjoining plot caused the house to tilt. “The good thing is that the building did not collapse immediately. It will have to be demolished,” he said.

In sector 46, local residents said that 21 families have shifted from seven houses adjacent to the tilted building, which was coming up on a xx square yard plot, fearing a collapse. “The reason for this structural tilt is not only waterlogging but leakage of sewage in the structure. The drains and pipes are inadequate in draining out water and this has caused this situation. The authority should ensure that the structure is demolished at the earliest,” said RK Yadav, RWA president sector 46. The building tilted on Thursday morning.

HSVP officials, meanwhile, said directions have been given to the owners to demolish the structures at the earliest. “We have issued notices to concerned owners to demolish the structures and department officials are investigating the reasons which may have caused these incidents,” said Vivek Kalia.

The authority has also formed a committee led by an executive engineer to look into the reasons, which caused the structural failure of these buildings. “The committee will give its report on reasons for this damage after examining the site, report of architect/ structural engineer and recommend action to be taken,” said Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator.

The committee will also look into issues of structural weakness, excess construction and waterlogging, which is said to have triggered the tilting, said officials.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “An under-construction four storeyed building had tilted slightly in sector 47 area. After the information was received on Thursday, a team had gone to the area. People in the vicinity of the structure were told to evacuate. The adjacent plot is vacant. The HUDA officials had submitted a letter for demolition of the structure to avoid any mishap.”