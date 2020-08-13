e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Three held with 331 kg of marijuana worth over ₹30 lakh from Palwal

Three held with 331 kg of marijuana worth over ₹30 lakh from Palwal

gurugram Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A special task force (STF) from Rohtak on Wednesday arrested three people and seized 331 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at over ₹30 lakh, from Palwal.

The police said the accused men had hidden the contraband substance in a secret chamber installed beneath a tractor trolley. Preliminary probe has revealed that the arrested men used to procure the narcotics from Chhattisgarh and sell them in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The accused men, identified as Vijaypal, Rishi Pal and Prawesh, all hailing from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested near Katesra village in Palwal, after the STF team intercepted their trolley.

An STF official, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused men had hidden the narcotics in small packets which were concealed in a chamber underneath the trolley. They used to procure the consignment from a contact in Bemetra district in Chhattisgarh for ₹2,000 per kilogram and sell it for ₹10,000 per kilogram in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.”

The police said the accused had paid ₹6.62 lakh for the consignment of marijuana. Among the accused, Prawesh, was arrested last year in alleged possession of 28 kilograms of marijuana from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. STF officials said that police are questioning the suspects to trace their supplier and other people involved in the supply chain.

Earlier, on June 27, the police had arrested a man in alleged possession of 112 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at least ₹50 lakh, from village Sadhrana in Sector 10, Gurugram. The accused man had purchased the narcotics for ₹5,000 per kilogram from a city-based supplier and had been peddling narcotics for at least 18 months in the Delhi-NCR region.

top news
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In