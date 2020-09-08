Three held with 798 grams smack worth over ₹1 crore

gurugram

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:59 IST

The police arrested three persons for possessing 798 grams of smack, valued at over ₹1 crore in the international market — according to an estimate given by the police — from Sohna on Monday night. The police said the alleged drug peddlers used to source the narcotic from a supplier in West Bengal and sell it in small quantities in the city and across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The accused have been identified as Minrul Sheikh, Mujibur Sheikh and Majnu Sheikh — all natives of West Bengal. The police said, prima facie, the probe has revealed that they had been peddling drugs for the past six years.

According to the police, the crime branch of Sector 17 received a tip-off at 10pm, following which they cordoned off an area near Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna near Sohna-Palwal Road and set up a check post.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A car in which the accused were travelling was stopped at the check post and during the search, a packet containing 798 grams of smack was recovered from their possession. The accused said that their main supplier was in West Bengal and their job was to peddle the narcotic in the city and NCR for a portion of the sales. We are questioning them to trace their aides.”

The accused men were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sohna City police station on Tuesday, said the police.