Three, including former sarpanch, arrested in Gurugram with 1.8kg methadone

Three people, including a former Sarpanch, were arrested with 1.8kg of methadone, worth around Rs 25 lakh, police said on Sunday. Methdaone is an opioid used in drug de-addiction therapy, but the accused planned to sell it to drug users, police said.

The three accused were in a Scorpio car when they were arrested by the police on Saturday, said newly appointed deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Deswal. The accused were sent to police custody for a day on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sudhir, 36, from Rewari; Vikash, 35, from Charki Dadri and Deepak, 21, from Mahendargarh.

Sudhir was a former sarpanch of Shyam Nagar village in Rewari, said crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge, Farrukhnagar unit, Indivar, whose team made the arrest. Police said that Sudhir and Vikash had come from Mahendargarh to sell the methadone to Deepak.

Based on a tip-off that three people would be smuggling drugs into the city, police raided the area near Dadavas bus stand on Saturday.

“The car was stopped close to the bus stand and Deepak was standing outside the car. We found the drug inside a leather bag which was wrapped in a plastic bag,” a police officer privy to the case said.

The officer said that the substance was procured from outside the state and they were still questioning the accused for more details of their operations.

“The drug was intended to be sold to youngsters in the city. At this point, we cannot disclose more details about the source of the drug as it would sabotage the investigation,” the DCP said.

An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act. The drug would be sent to the forensics laboratory to test its quality, the DCP said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 04:22 IST