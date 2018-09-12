Three men jailed for assaulting traffic constable in Palam Vihar

Three men in their early twenties were arrested and sent to jail after they allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer, who was on duty, in the wee hours of Monday morning, the police said.This is the 11th incident of a police officer being assaulted in the city in the past one-and-a-half months.

Three men, hailing from West Bengal, attacked the victim, Ajith, a constable, who goes by his first name. He was on duty at a police barricade in Palam Vihar around 1am on Monday, said Mahinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police.

The men, who were walking past the barricade, suddenly started making fun of the officers present there, and this led to a heated argument between the two parties, said the ASI.

“The three men approached us and started asking us why were we stationed there and what were we doing. They then caught Ajith by his collar and started abusing him,” said Singh, who was also present at the spot. “The men started misbehaving with policemen for no reason. We think that they were probably under the influence of drugs,” Singh added.

An FIR was registered under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty) of the IPC.The trio was arrested from the spot and sent to jail for 14 days by a city court later in the day. The police said that all the three accused were daily wage labourers.

Similar incidents of public assault on traffic police have taken place in the past.

