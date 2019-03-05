Three more held in connection with sale of Methadone in Gurugram

A day after three people, including a former sarpanch, were caught red-handed buying powered methadone, from the Dadawas bus stand in Pataudi, the police, on Sunday, arrested three of their associates from Gurugram and Mahendargarh. A total of six people have been arrested in the case.

The three were arrested in connection with the 1.8-kg seizure of Methadone, worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market, police said on Monday.

“The accused were identified as Satyender, 53, Akash, 23 and Om Prakash, 50,” CIA in-charge, Farrukhnagar unit, Indivar said.

While Satyender was arrested from Mahendargarh on Sunday night, the other two were nabbed from Pataudi based on a tip-off, the police said.

“Satyender had brought the drug from Alwar in Rajasthan. We are trying to trace where the drug is being supplied from and nab the rest of the gang,” Indivar said, adding that Akash and Prakash were with the accused arrested on Saturday but had managed to escape.

“We are not sure at this point whether the drug was manufactured in Rajasthan or was it done somewhere else,” the officer said. According to Indivar, Satyender told the police that he had been dealing the drug for more than a year, but this was the first time he was supplying it in Gurugram.

All the three accused were sent to Bhondsi jail for 14 days.

Methadone is an opioid and is used to manage drug addiction when administered in controlled quantities. Police said the accused were planned to sell it to drug users. Sale of powered methadone is banned in Haryana.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 03:22 IST