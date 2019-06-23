Three more men arrested for firing at Bilaspur homes in Gurugram

A week after four armed men had allegedly fired at least 40 gunshots at two houses of an extended family in Bilaspur, the police arrested three men in the case. Police said that a gambling debt was the reason behind the alleged shooting. One person was earlier arrested on the day of the shooting.

Police said two of the suspects, identified as Vijay alias Kale (from Jhajjar) and Satender, a Farrukhnagar resident, were arrested on Thursday from Vatika Chowk. They were traveling in a luxury car, which has now been confiscated. The third suspect, Gaurav, was arrested on Friday from Ashok Vihar.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the victims’ family had lost money in gambling to the suspects and had been stalling the payment.

“The suspects said that the attack was to intimidate the family and strike fear among them,” Boken said.

On June 14, around 5.30 am, four men on two motorcycles had allegedly fired indiscriminately at two houses that share a boundary wall in village Jamalpur. The police had recovered 35 spent shell casings and two live cartridges. No persons were injured in the incident.

In the police complaint, the victim, Narendra, a second-hand car dealer, had named three suspects. He had said that personal enmity could be the reason behind the incident.

One suspect, Praveen alias Thanedar, was arrested from Bilaspur on June 14. Police had said that Praveen and an aide had barged into the victim’s house and assaulted his mother in 2017 and there had been enmity between him and the victim since then. Praveen was arrested at the time and was later released on bail.

A police official privy to the investigation, who did not wish to be named, said the victim owed at least Rs 15 lakh to the suspects. Police said the suspects were produced in a district court and sent to police custody till June 26.

