Three new cases of dengue confirmed in Gurugram

Three new cases of dengue were confirmed in Gurugram on Thursday, taking the total count of cases of dengue to 13 this season.

Officials of the district health department said that a 23-year-old resident of Sheetla Colony, a 39-year-old resident of Maruti Kunj, and a 54-year-old resident of Rajiv Nagar were tested positive for dengue haemorrhagic fever.

“The patients were admitted with high fever in private hospitals a few days back. Tests on Thursday confirmed dengue,” said Dr Pradeep Kumar, district malaria officer, adding that the patients have been discharged now.

Officials also added that fogging has been carried out in all the areas from where confirmed cases have been reported.

Last week, four cases of dengue were confirmed by the district health department.

With the number of cases on the rise, health authorities have strengthened measures and deployed more field workers to check breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has also increased the number of field workers in each of the four zones of the district by about 10, from the five workers with whom they started their operations in June. These workers have been going door to door to check breeding of mosquitoes.

“Wherever breeding of mosquitoes is detected, measures are taken by the team to get rid of the larva. Tanks or containers in which breeding is spotted are emptied and then treated with anti-larval drugs such as temephos,” said Dr Asruddin, chief medical officer, MCG.

The district health department too has stepped up measures. Only a few days ago, the number of field workers carrying out door-to-door awareness was increased by 40 to 130.

As per the district health department data, 66 confirmed dengue cases and 521 suspected cases were reported in Gurugram in 2017. Three cases of chikungunya and 48 cases of malaria were also reported last year.

