Three of gang arrested in IMT Manesar

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:12 IST

The police have arrested three persons accused of being involved in over a dozen criminal cases including loot, theft, snatching, vehicle theft, ATM robbery and attempt to murder, in Gurugram, Rewari, and Mahendragarh. The police said the three suspects had escaped after an alleged confrontation with a crime branch team in Pataudi last week. On Thursday, they were arrested by the same crime branch team from village Bhangrola in IMT Manesar.

The three suspects, Indravesh, 19, Dharmendra, 18, and Narender alias Soldier, 23,—all identified by their first names by the police— had allegedly robbed an SUV from Aliyar Chowk in IMT Manesar area on August 24 around 8.30 pm. According to the police, two of the suspects had got into the SUV, while the third suspect had followed them on his motorcycle to Pataudi. After the incident came to light, a crime branch team from Manesar had traced the location of the stolen car to Faridpur Karola road in Pataudi around 11 pm, the police had said.

According to the police, when the crime branch team had reached the spot, Narender and Indravesh had rammed the stolen SUV into the police vehicle, dragging it for some 20 metres before pushing it off the road. The police team had fired two gunshots in retaliation, and one bullet had hit the bonnet of the SUV. As the doors of the police car had jammed due to the collision, the two suspects had escaped on foot into cotton and millet fields.

While Dharmendra and Narender hail from Mahendragarh, Indravesh is from Charkhi Dadri. The police said Narender was recently released from jail after spending 17 months for allegedly uprooting an ATM in Mahendragarh.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “ Our probe revealed that after escaping, the two suspects had contacted their third aide (Dharmendra) and all three had fled on a motorcycle. Their plan was to sell the stolen SUV and buy a motorcycle with the cash, but it was foiled after their location was traced that night. Several FIRs have been registered against them in Gurugram, Mahendragarh, and Rewari. So far, we have traced at least ten cases against them.”