Three rob man of Rs 37L at gunpoint in Gurugram; return IDs, documents on victim’s ‘request’

The manager of a private company was allegedly robbed of Rs 37 lakh at gunpoint in the upscale South City 1 neighbourhood on Monday morning, police said.

Sushil Kumar, manager of a cooking gas distribution agency, along with a driver had gone to the agency owner Mahendra Singh’s house in H-block of South City 1 at about 10 am. They parked the car outside the colony gate, about 50 metres away from Singh’s house.

Kumar told the police that he went inside with the money kept in two bags and filled up forms to deposit it in the bank. At 10.30am, he came back and sat inside the car, next to the driver, Kumar said in his statement.

“As the driver was reversing the car, two men came on foot from both sides and opened the front doors. One of them held my collar and the other pressed a gun to the abdomen of the driver. They said that they would open fire if we made any sound,” Kumar told police.

The two accused took the bags containing Rs 37 lakh, which were kept near Kumar’s legs. They escaped on a motorcycle with a third person, who was waiting for the them nearby. Kumar told the police that the robbers were in their 20s and had not covered their faces. “I can identify two of them,” Kumar told police.

The accused also took four mobile phones and wallets of Kumar and the driver. In his statement to the police, Kumar said the robbers returned his ATM cards, Aadhaar card and driving licence from his wallet and some bank documents when he requested them to do so.

“I requested them to give my DL (driving licence) and IDs and they threw it inside the car. I also asked to allow me to take bank documents from the bag in which money was kept and they agreed,” Kumar told police around 12.30pm on Monday.

Bijender, station house officer, Sector 40 Police Station, said no robber gives so much time to anyone after the crime. “We are questioning him (Kumar) and other employees of the gas agency,” he said, when asked about Kumar’s statement. Bijender, who goes by his first name, said they were also looking for CCTV footage from the spot to identify the bike and the accused.

An FIR has been filed at Sector 40 police station under Arms Act, section 392(robbery), 397(robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint by the gas agency owner.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 12:21 IST