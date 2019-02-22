Three-year-old digitally raped in Gurugram school, sanitation worker held

Gurugram A 28-year-old sanitation worker at a private school in Sector 70 was arrested for the digital rape of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in the school’s toilet, the police said on Thursday.

The suspect had allegedly taken the girl, a kindergarten student, to the toilet and sexually assaulted her, said Mukesh Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station. An FIR was registered under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday morning and the accused was arrested from the school.

On Monday, the suspect, who has been working at the school for the last six years, took the girl to the toilet during the school hours, the police said. “The girl went to her house and complained to her mother of pain in her private parts and the mother applied an ointment,” the station house officer said.

As the pain persisted, the parents talked to her to find out the cause of the pain.

“Naming him, the girl told her parents that the uncle is bad. This (Thursday) morning, the parents went to the school and confronted the school authorities about the incident,” the SHO said. The school authorities then informed the police and handed over the suspect.

The police said that the girl’s medical examination has been conducted and her mother’s statement was recorded before a city magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “We are still trying to get more details about the incident. A lady police officer and a child protection officer from the child welfare committee are talking to the girl,” the SHO said.

The police said that they are investigating whether there was a lapse from the school authorities in providing security to the student. The suspect is a native of Uttar Pradesh and his wife also used to work in the school as a sanitation worker, the police said.

Cases filed under the POCSO Act in the city increased from 140 in 2017 to 181 cases (till December 28) in 2018.

