Time to face your waste, Gurugrammers!

Gurugram, ever wondered where does it all go? The ‘it’ here is the plastic. Be prepared to witness an installation made with plastic that will question the amount of waste one is creating and the importance of waste segregation. Titled Where Does It Go, a campaign by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and iamgurgaon, an NGO, will see a walk-in installation made with plastic waste, by artist Arunkumar HG among others. The installation is expected to be completed in the first week of March.

Used steel and plastic was collected from schools, offices, condominiums and RWAs, which is being used in the installation. The campaign kicked off a few days back when students, residents and artists together graffitied messages such as ‘Sustainability’, ‘Don’t Trash Our Future’, ‘Reuse, Recycle, Reduce’ on the wall surrounding the enclosure.

Artist Arunkumar HG will be using steel and plastic collected from schools, offices, condominiums and RWAs for the installation. ( Shivam Saxena/HT )

A report that cites figures of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), says that India generates 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Most of this is single-use and non-biodegradable. “This is a space right in the middle of the city. We will have a pavilion of plastic, and inside there will be screening of documentaries about plastic. Each one of us opts for single-use plastic. We don’t know where it goes. Through the installation, people can feel this waste is from our homes. There will also be talks in the evening,” says Arunkumar.

A volunteer paints the 3Rs on the wall surrounding the installation. ( Shivam Saxena/HT )

“Art has a universal language. We created a keyhole showcasing a utopian society with clouds, and greenery versus the dystopian society we are living in right now. Bali banned single-use plastic recently, and if India, especially Gurugram, can replicate the same thing, it would be great,” says 14-year-old Aanya Chowbey.

Echoing the sentiment, 15-year-old student Jashan Kaur Bola — who made graffiti representing the galaxy and animals — says, “We are here to give the message that we should keep our country, and earth clean. So, we can celebrate it and enjoy it.”

Students paint the wall with messages pertaining to the environment. ( Shivam Saxena/HT )

Another volunteer Anjali Khatri, adds, “We are urging people to start reducing waste by refusing plastic bags and containers. People should know what is happening at the landfill sites.The Bandhwari plant has become a huge mountain [of waste].”

Follow the author on Twitter/@Nainaarora8

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:04 IST