To assist DMRC in metro ops, admin to appoint supervisors, nodal officer for coordination

gurugram Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The district administration will appoint a supervisor each for all five metro stations in the city falling on the Yellow Line for close coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) so as to ensure smooth operations when the metro service restarts on Monday. The district administration held a meeting with DMRC officials on Thursday and discussed measures to prevent crowding at metro stations and also to ensure screening of passengers is done effectively for Covid-19.

In the meeting, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said local authorities will accord full cooperation to DMRC to ensure smooth operations while enforcing safety norms strictly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Khatri said a supervisor will be appointed for each of the five stations — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, Iffco Chowk, Huda City Centre — to coordinate with local DMRC officials and a nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate the entire exercise of resuming the operation and safe movement of passengers. “All efforts would be made to prevent crowding and to ensure safe movement of passengers,” said Khatri.

He further said steps would also be taken so that autos and rickshaws outside stations are regulated in a proper manner and the commuters do not face any problem in last mile connectivity.

Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurugram, said that the health department will provide a list of all health centres that are near the five metro stations in the city. “If any passenger shows flu-like symptoms, they can be sent immediately to the public health centre,” said Yadav.

Rishab Singh, a DMRC official, who was present in the meeting, said preparations have been made for thermal scanning of all passengers, and those commuters, who show flu-like symptoms, will be asked to visit the nearest health centres.

DMRC will also motivate passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile phones and there would be signages for entry and exit, standing and keeping distance, he added. Each passenger will be allowed to sit on an alternate seat inside the train and tickets will be issued only through digital transactions. The trains would be sanitized after every trip, he added.

