Top cop assures prompt action against suspects

Two days after a 25-year-old Muslim man from Begusarai in Bihar was allegedly assaulted and his skullcap forcibly removed by a group of unidentified persons in Sadar Bazar, the police on Monday said they had formed seven teams, including one from the crime branch, to trace the accused persons. The police added that they were yet to zero-in on any suspects in the case.

Sub-inspector Ram Avtar Singh of the City police station, who is the investigating official in the case, said, “One suspect could be seen in the CCTV footage procured from the area, but he could not be identified as the footage was grainy. No other suspects have been identified so far,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the complainant, Mohammad Barkat Alam, said that he and his brother Mohammad Murtaza had met the commissioner of police on Monday afternoon. “I met the police commissioner and he has assured me of action against the suspects. I was told that police had obtained some leads in the case,” Alam said.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said, “Several teams are working overnight to trace the suspects. I have assured them that strict action would be taken. Teams are questioning some sweepers who were present in the area at the time of the incident.”

At his brother’s house in Jacobpura in Sector 12, Alam said his mother and relatives fear for his safety and want him to return to their village Hasanpur. “My mother learnt of the incident on Sunday after she got some news videos on WhatsApp. She has asked me to return, fearing that I may get embroiled in some controversy,” said Alam, who came to the city on May 6 to learn tailoring.

Alam said that though he was considering returning to Bihar, he was staying put for the time being as the police investigation was on. “I went for prayers to the mosque yesterday (Sunday). I am a little nervous as I have never stepped into a police station. Such an incident has never taken place in my life,” he said.

His first cousin, Murtaza, a tailor, said , “He[Alam] is the youngest in the family and has six elder siblings. He decided to come here during Ramzan to learn tailoring and send some money to the family. He is now nervous and scared,” Murtaza said.

On Saturday, when Alam was returning home after prayers at the Jama Masjid, he was allegedly assaulted and his skullcap forcibly removed by at least two men. When he refused, one of them hit him. He was told to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and was threatened to be force-fed pork.

First Published: May 28, 2019 02:41 IST