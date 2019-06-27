Town planning body to grant permission for land-use changes

With the aim of building leisure, recreational and healthcare infrastructure in developing sectors of the city, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to allow permissions for change of land use (CLU) to set up restaurants, hotels and outdoor play areas, among other facilities. To make the process more transparent, it has also decided to move away from policy of granting CLUs on a first-come, first-served basis and will instead grant these permissions on the basis of competitive bidding.

The department, on June 25, called for applications in developing sectors seeking permission for CLUs for commercial facilities such as two-/three-star hotels, dhabas (eateries), restaurants, hospitals, dispensaries, nursing homes and clinics in industrial zones. DTCP officials said permission for 12 dhabas, 12 restaurants, 12 two-/three-star hotels and six five-star hotels will be accorded as per the zoning norms in various sectors. Permission for dispensaries and clinics will also be granted, they added.

“We are seeking applications from land owners who want to set up these facilities on their land. Two months have been given under the notification, after which CLUs will be granted through competitive bidding. These projects will come up in sectors 77 to 115,” RS Bhath, district town planner, said. He said the department preferred chose to go for bids because it wants to ensure that CLU permissions are accorded transparently, as well as to generate competitive fees.

The external development charges for these projects will be fixed as per the policy guidelines prescribed in the policy by the department, he added.

DTCP officials said developing sectors in the city needed social and recreational infrastructure, as the population was fast in these areas. “A large number of families have moved into the sectors along Southern Peripheral Road and Northern Peripheral Road, and a large commercial space is also being developed and we want that these facilities should come up alongside the population growth,” Bhath said.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 03:39 IST