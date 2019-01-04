Tractor runs over 9-yr-old in Gurugram as mother watches helplessly

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly run over by a tractor near Nathupur village in Gurugram on Wednesday evening. The boy’s mother, who was waiting for him to return from a tuition class, witnessed the accident, police said.

Though she noted the vehicle’s number and gave it to the police, no arrest had been made even 48 hours after the accident.

Police said on Friday evening that they were yet to identify the tractor’s owner or trace his address.

Alekh, who was walking towards his house, was hit by a tractor around Wednesday evening, said Naresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, the investigating officer in the case.

An FIR was registered at DLF Phase 3 Police Station under section 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint by the deceased child’s mother, Dolly Kumari, 34.

Around 5 pm on Wednesday, Alekh and his elder brother were coming back to their house after attending a tuition class when the accident happened.

Kumari, hailing from Bihar, told police that she was waiting at a corner in the neighbourhood for the boys when a speeding tractor lost control and hit her younger son. His brother, who was walking with him, escaped unhurt, police said.

The ASI said that the tractor driver drove away and there were no CCTV cameras in the area. Kumari and passersby took the boy to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The boy, a Class 4 student, died due to head injury, according to the autopsy report.

“We have given the registration number to the RTO (regional transport office) to identify the address of the accused. Once we get that, we will take the accused into custody,” the ASI said, adding that it would be done by Monday.

