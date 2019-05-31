Trader’s murder: Insider may be involved, say cops

The police are suspecting the role of an insider in the murder of garment trader Sudhir Taneja, who was shot dead on Tuesday night near his shop in Sadar Bazar. The police have questioned 10 people so far, including two domestic helps.

The police said that according to a preliminary probe, someone who worked closely with Taneja and was privy to his business dealings had planned the robbery.

An investigator with the crime branch, requesting anonymity, said the police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain if the assailants, suspected to be at least three, did a reconnaissance of the market a few hours before the shooting.

“It is suspected that the suspects made several rounds of the market. On the day of the shooting, the victim had gone to Rohtak with his family and returned to the shop in the evening. The role of a domestic help is being probed, but nothing concrete has emerged. In the footage, it has emerged that the assailants went straight towards a school in the market on the scooty before exiting the lane. The scooty is yet to be traced,” the investigator said.

Another investigator said that a domestic help, who had been working with the victim for more than a decade, was brought in for questioning. “The domestic help was aware of the committee (lottery) that the victim ran and also of the collections. He had made a few phone calls in the evening as well. His sister had earlier worked with the victim but was let go some time ago. The police is probing all the angles,” said the investigator, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, the police had estimated the cash that the victim was carrying to be ₹6 lakh.

A relative of the victim said on Thursday, “The police have taken the help and a relative of the help for questioning. The victim did not have enmity with anyone.”

Taneja was shot dead by at least three men from close range between 9.15pm and 9.25pm on Tuesday night, when he was returning to his house after closing his shop (Baba Garment). The assailants had fired at least three shots at the victim, of which two had hit him in the chest.

The assailants had snatched a bag containing cash from the shop and collections of a committee (lottery) that Taneja used to run. The assailants had escaped on the victim’s scooty.

Taneja was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, but was declared brought dead by doctors. The police had registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at City police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

First Published: May 31, 2019 01:13 IST