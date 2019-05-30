Traders shut shop, seek increased vigil

For the family of Sanjeev Jindal, a trader who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Roshanpura, Sadar Bazar, in 2016, the gunshots on Tuesday night brought back gruesome memories.

His brother, Naresh Jindal, runs a garment shop in the adjacent alley where Sudhir Taneja, a trader, was shot dead on Tuesday night. He said, “I had closed the shop around 9pm and had just reached my house when I heard that the owner of Baba Garment, which is close to our shop, had been shot. It brought back memories of a tragedy. I still remember the night of July 15, 2016, when my brother was shot. Everything I saw in the morning — police reviewing CCTV footages, blood splattered on the streets and panic among traders — reminds me of that night.”

Naresh said the incidents of shooting in the past few years had caused panic and fear among shopkeepers in the market. Several shopkeepers said that despite repeated crimes, the police have done little to curb such incidents.

Businessmen and traders have often been targeted by criminals and gangsters, either for petty crimes or extortion, traders said. In December 2014, a businessman in Sadar Bazar, who provided power backup through diesel generators, was shot dead by three assailants. Last month, several shots were fired in the air in the market, a trader said, sparking panic. No police case was registered in the incident, however.

On Wednesday, a majority of shopkeepers in the market did not open their shops in the morning, as a mark of respect for Taneja. Until 2pm, only two shops in the street where the victim was shot had opened.

Vinay Sharma, a shopkeeper, said that the shopkeepers decided to shut shop to also pressurise the police. “Many such incidents have taken place in the market in the past few years, yet the police have failed to provide adequate security. People are saying the suspects had made rounds of the area and were carrying weapons. We do not feel safe. This can happen to anyone,” said Sharma.

Rajesh Kumar, the owner of a shop across the street where the crime took place, said, “Such an incident will naturally cause panic. There is a need for enhanced security in the area. Normally, I close my shop at 9pm but yesterday (Tuesday), a customer came in late due to which I had to stay late. When I heard a noise, I assumed it was that of a motorcycle. But when I got word that gunshots have been fired, I immediately closed the shop and rushed out,” said Kumar.

