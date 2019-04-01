Traffic advisory: Avoid Sheetla Mata Road till April 19

Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory on Sunday, asking commuters to avoid Sheetla Mata Road due to the ongoing Chaitra Mela at the Sheetla Mata Mandir, and use alternate routes instead to reach their destinations.

Traffic police officials advised commuters to avoid the stretch especially on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays until April 19 due to the presence of a large number of devotees.

“In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Gurugram traffic police has deployed adequate police personnel on this stretch to manage visitors and regular traffic,” said Subhash Boken, public relation officer, Gurugram Police.

Commercial vehicles will be barred from entering the stretch between CRPF Chowk and Sector 5 Chowk. Commuters travelling from Sohna Road towards Palam Vihar should use the New Railway Road, Shankar Chowk Marg or Jwala Mill Road to reach their destinations. Marshalls will be working under two shifts, one between 8 am-8pm, and the other between 8pm-8am daily.

