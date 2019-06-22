Traffic cop slaps home guard in Gurugram, video goes viral

A traffic police official allegedly slapped a home guard official near Iffco Chowk on Friday evening after an alleged altercation over issuing challan. Police said following the incident, a group of home guard officials went to meet senior officers at the commissioner’s office.

A video of the incident was shared multiple times on social media, in which a traffic police officer could be seen pushing another official and threatening to slap him, while another traffic policeman tries to prevent escalation of the issue.

A traffic inspector, requesting anonymity, dismissed the altercation as a personal matter. “It seems that the traffic police officer was provoked in the heated arguments. The senior officers have been apprised of the matter and it would be sorted out,” he said.

Another police officer, also requesting anonymity, said that a home guard officer was sent by a senior traffic police officer, to ask the traffic policeman stationed at Iffco Chowk to report to him. “As an argument escalated, the traffic policeman slapped the home guard official,” said the officer.

