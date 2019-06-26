Traffic police to adopt road safety action plan to prevent accidents on busy stretches

A road safety action plan has to be prepared by the traffic police and road safety associates in order to prevent deaths in accident-prone stretches of the city, directed Mohammed Imran Raza, additional deputy commissioner, and secretary, regional transport office, in a meeting held on Tuesday.

Raza also inspected the stretch from Rajiv Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk, in the presence of officials from the traffic police, health department and road safety associates, and ordered for road engineering to curb accidents on the city roads.

He asked the assistant commissioner of police(ACP), traffic, and road safety associates to conduct a trial of the safety action plan at Bakhtawar Chowk.

He further directed to identify the areas where the maximum incidents of road accidents have taken place in the last few years and prepare a separate plan for bringing the casualty rate down on these roads.

“It is important to improve road engineering to prevent road accidents. If road engineering is undertaken, then only roads can be safe for citizens,” said Raza, in his press statement released by the district administration.

During the meeting, discussions were held on level grid crossing, pedestrian crossing and uneven roads of the city. ACP(traffic) was directed to ensure proper traffic management in the congested areas of the city.

The civil surgeon, Dr BK Rajora, who was also present at the meeting, was asked to form a quick response team for the timely assistance and medical treatment of those injured in road accidents.

It included a proposal to introduce ambulance facilities to treat the injured during the “Golden Hour” — the crucial one hour after an accident.

In 2018 as many as 442 people lost their lives in road accidents in the city. Meanwhile, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, inspected the Badshahpur drain along with the officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to check the monsoon preparedness for prevention of water logging in different parts of the city

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 04:49 IST