Trans woman model alleges gender discrimination by hotel in Civil Lines

Naaz Joshi, a transsexual model, took to Twitter on Tuesday alleging that Park Inn hotel in Civil Lines rejected her booking for a pageant to be held in June as she was a transgender person. No police complaint has been filed in this regard.

Joshi, who became the first trans woman to win the Ms World Diversity pageant in 2018, said the hotel staff were ‘transphobic’ and were using excuses to ‘reject’ her booking despite leading her on for over two months.

The Delhi resident said that she had been in touch with the sales manager of the hotel staff since January 29 for booking 20 rooms to host a beauty pageant and was called to the hotel on Tuesday to finalise a contract.

“I had requested the booking to host a show, Queen Universe, for over 30 guests from June 16-18. The show is about empowerment of trans women. After discussion over costs, I was told the dates had been locked. Since I was busy, I could not visit earlier. On Tuesday, I was called to the hotel to finalise the contract and make an advance payment,” Joshi said on Wednesday.

She said that there was a minor issue related to cheque payment which was addressed, but later she was told that approvals from senior officials had not come forth.

“I spoke with the general manager who said they required approvals from regional sales officials and will mail about the status of my bookings after 24 hours. They did not explicitly state the reason, but I have faced such discrimination before as well. I do not want to lodge a formal (police) complaint, but this is wrong and shocking,” she added.

Joshi took to Twitter on Tuesday night, writing: “#nameandshame @parkinnhotel #ashokganguly general manager of parkinn by radisson rejected my booking of my show #queenuniverse because of me being a transgender.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “The battle of truth needs to be won, next time anyone discriminates any human, must learn a lesson reading this. Enough is enough. I need to fight this battle for all my trans sisters across India. I need to fight it for humanity #shameonparkinn.”

When HT contacted the hotel on Tuesday night, an employee said the said booking for the pageant had been put on hold due to a gender-related reason, but said he could not connect this correspondent with any senior staff.

Park Inn general manager Ashoke Ganguly, however, said on Wednesday that the allegations of discrimination of any kind were false. “A junior colleague of mine was handling the query with Ms Joshi and the negotiation was on-going for over 45 days. Being from the hospitality industry, we do not discriminate on the basis of gender. There was no confirmation from our side about the bookings. On the dates requested by her, the hotel already has some tentative bookings. Before any booking, we need approvals from regional sales officials and we had requested for 24 hours for the same. She took it the wrong way. As soon as we have confirmation, we will get back to her,” Ganguly said.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 02:44 IST