Truck driver booked for damaging toll plaza in Gurugram

A truck driver was booked on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a toll booth with his truck at the Faridabad-Gurugram toll plaza in Bandhwari. The police said that no toll collector was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 2pm when a truck had stopped to pay toll.

“After paying the toll, when the truck started to move, it hit one of the toll booths, completely destroying it,” the toll plaza manager stated in the FIR.

After the incident, the truck driver told plaza staff that he would return to resolve the issue. However, he did not.

Jitender, head constable, DLF Phase 1 police station said, “No one was injured. We have the registration number of the truck. The driver is yet to be arrested.”

