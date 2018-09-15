Truck overturns in Gurugram Sector 21 after main road caves in

A fully loaded truck overturned after a road caved in at C Block of Sector 21, near the main market, on Friday morning. The incident caused panic among residents and they lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the custodian of the road. They said the accident could have been bigger had there been more people on the stretch.

The MCG, which is in charge of maintenance of the sector, assured that the portion of the road that caved in would be re-carpeted at the earliest.

Residents said they were jolted by a loud noise, as the truck, laden with construction material, overturned at a curve after a wheel on its rear left side slipped into a stormwater drain. Even through the truck nearly broke through the boundary wall of a house after tipping over, no damage was reported, eyewitnesses said.

“Hearing a loud noise, everyone rushed out of their homes to see what happened. We spotted an overturned truck and the cave in. Few people were on the road at the time. Our security guard was stationed barely five feet away from the spot. He ran for his life as the truck took a tumble. The driver of the truck, who fortuitously survived the accident, also fled,” Shashipal Yadav, president, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Sector 21, said.

“The drainage system in our sector is poor, as a result of which we face flooding every time it rains. We sensed the level of the road going down and informed MCG officials about it a month ago,” Yadav said.

Engineers from the road and sewer department visited the spot after the accident.

“The truck was ferrying construction material to a house where building work is under way. We will have the caved-in portion of the road re-carpeted in a day or two. A small culvert of a stormwater drain caved in under the wheels of the fully-loaded truck,” Sanjay Bansal, sub divisional officer (SDO), MCG, said.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 05:02 IST