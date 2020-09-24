Two arms smugglers fire at police; arrested

gurugram

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:50 IST

The police arrested two alleged arms smugglers from Sehrawan village in Manesar on Wednesday night and allegedly recovered 11 countrymade pistols, seven cartridges and a car from their possession. The police said the accused men fired two gunshots at the crime branch personnel after their car was intercepted near National Highway 48. No persons were injured during the raid.

According to the police, the crime branch of Manesar received a tip-off that two arms smugglers were on their way to the city from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, following which a raiding team was formed to nab them. The police said the accused persons’ car was intercepted near a non-motorable road in Sehrawan village.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “In a bid to escape, the accused men fired twice at the police. No policemen were injured. The accused men were arrested after the police team cornered and surrounded them. A preliminary probe has found that the accused were involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition. They purchased one gun for around ₹22,000 from Uttar Pradesh and sold it for a premium.”

The police said the accused men have been identified as Kuldeep alias Kullu, 32, from Bhiwani, and Sachin alias Kalu, 22, from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The two are distant cousins, said the police, adding that they were carrying weapons from Bhiwadi on Wednesday night.

Kuldeep is accused in at least six criminal cases, including dacoity, snatching, violent assault and illegal possession of weapons, in Bhiwani, Narnaul and Gurugram In 2017, he was booked for a snatching case in Rajendra Park and the following year, he was booked again in an assault case at the same police station in the city. He was also accused in two incidents of dacoity in Bhiwani in 2013.

The police said they were checking with police stations in the neighbouring districts to trace the criminal history of the second accused person. A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “We will question them about their sources and since when they had been smuggling guns across states.”

The accused men were produced in a district court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Manesar police station