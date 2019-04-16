Two arrested for threatening newspaper distributor in Sohna

The police, on Monday, arrested two men from Sohna for allegedly threatening a 54-year-old newspaper distributor and for trying to extort money from him.

The arrested men were identified as Joginder alias Lalla, 32, a cable operator, and Chatar Singh, 30, both residents of Saap Ki Nangli village in Sohna. The police said they were threatening the businessman to hand over his business to them and to quit newspaper distribution altogether.

Sohna city station house officer Arvind Dahiya said victim Manoj Aggarwal, along with a group of hawkers and suppliers, approached him on Sunday afternoon and filed a complaint against the three men about alleged threats and extortion attempts.

The Sohna-resident, who is also the complainant in the case, said, “Three men came to my shop on April 9 and threatened me to hand over my business to them. I ignored them, but on April 11, they came to my residence and threatened me. On Sunday, they did not let the hawkers and suppliers deliver newspapers in the city after which I gathered other businessmen of the city and approached the police regarding the incident.”

“The accused had threatened the men with dire consequences,” Dahiya said, adding that they are interrogating the suspects to know the whereabouts of their aide, who is at large. The police filed a case against the two suspects under sections 387, 506, 452 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Sohna City police station on Sunday, following which two teams were formed and the suspects were arrested from their village, the police said.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 06:26 IST