Two arrested for trying to steal bike in Gurugram’s Sohna

Two men were arrested on Wednesday night while trying to steal a motorbike from Dumdama Lake area in Sohna, police said. The accused were identified as Rambir (25), and Govind alias Gullu (23). On being grilled, they revealed that it was their second attempt but before they could succeed they were caught by the police.

According to the police, the accused had no past criminal records and were involved in only one snatching case. Police said the accused told them that they wanted to get rich by being involved in petty crimes and weren’t willing to work hard to make an honest living.

Police said the accused are childhood friends from Maroli village, Hodal in Palwal district, 97 kilometers from Gurugram. In their quest to make a quick buck, they allegedly snatched a motorbike from a youth after assaulting him on June 1 near Mahendwara village, Bhondsi, police said.

After snatching the motorbike, they returned to their village and hid the two-wheeler till such time they could sell it, police said. On Wednesday, they again planned to snatch another motorbike, but duo ran out of luck and landed in the custody of the crime branch, Sohna, police said.

“They were arrested after we received a tip-off that two men were roaming near Dumdama lake, looking to snatch a two-wheeler. We deployed our teams and barricaded the area,” Om Prakash, in-charge, anti-vehicle theft staff, said. Police said they wanted to spend the money on buying new clothes, mobile phones and lead a lavish life.

Police recovered a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle from their possession, which they had snatched on June 1 near Mahendwara, Bhondsi.

A case under IPC sections 379 (snatching), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Bhondsi police station on June 2. The accused were produced in court on Thursday and were sent to Bhondsi jail.

