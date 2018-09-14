Two auto firm employees arrested for raping woman on pretext of giving job

Two employees of an automobile company in the city were arrested on Wednesday night for the alleged gang-rape of a 27-year-old married woman in a car on Monday, after one of the accused men called the woman to the city on pretext of finding her a job, the police said.

The accused were arrested after the police intercepted their vehicle near IMT Chowk in Manesar on Wednesday night, said Kanta Devi, station house officer (SHO), women police station (south). Devi also said that the medical examination of the accused has been conducted, although they are yet to be produced before a city court.

According to the police, both the accused, 40, work in the marketing section of an automobile company. While one of the two men hails from Palwal and lives in Sector 85, the other one belongs to Uttakhand and lives in Ashok Vihar, Phase-2.

The woman, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was allegedly gang-raped inside a car in a deserted area of Manesar by the accused. The woman, a mother of two children, is a native of West Bengal.

An FIR was registered at the women police station on Tuesday night under Section 376D (where a woman is raped by one or more persons) of the IPC. The women’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The woman told the police that she came in contact with one of the accused on September 6. He called her to the city on the pretext of finding her a job. She reached the Huda city centre Metro station around 2pm, on Monday, and called up the accused, who later picked her up in a hatchback car and drove her around the city. At 5pm the second accused got into the car. The police said he allegedly covered the woman’s mouth with his hands and then proceeded to rape her. The white hatchback car,in which the incident took place, has also been recovered.

